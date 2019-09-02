Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Hartford Investment Management Co Decreased Regions Financial (RF) Holding by $464,198

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 33,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 115,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 148,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.39M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 43,529 shares. Estabrook Cap reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 273,973 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saratoga Rech & Inv Mngmt has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 576,337 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And invested in 7.67% or 379,978 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,795 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 30,642 shares. Seatown Holding Pte has 232,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 149,822 were accumulated by Sather Financial Group Inc. Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc holds 377,801 shares. 181,246 are owned by Stevens Cap Lp. Sterling Llc reported 1.26 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 72,644 shares to 134,858 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).