Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Water Island Capital Cut Its Position in Netgear (NTGR) by $8.16 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 16.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 74,735 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Northern Tru Corp holds 785,906 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.05% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). D E Shaw And holds 11,068 shares. Gam Ag owns 21,256 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 14,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Grp reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). First Tru Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Interest Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 23,640 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 20,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Moreover, Foundry Prns Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 67,922 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 153,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.00M for 15.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $116,374 activity. 738 shares valued at $28,612 were sold by Henry David John on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $64,203 were sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider LO PATRICK CS sold $450,806.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0.23% or 1.69 million shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 15,412 shares. Advent Cap Management De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,296 shares. Generation Llp accumulated 3.31% or 3.83 million shares. 136,381 are held by Sigma Planning. Friess Assoc Ltd Llc reported 3.58% stake. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com holds 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 54,532 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 7,572 shares. Stanley reported 2,207 shares stake. 452,324 are held by Colony Gp. Cim Lc reported 0.2% stake. Syntal Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp stated it has 6.75 million shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd holds 0.52% or 67,600 shares. John G Ullman & Associate invested in 96,769 shares or 2.07% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.