Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Upped Holding; Gilman Hill Asset Management Position in Vmware (VMW) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 90,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70 million, up from 87,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 2.15 million shares traded or 35.92% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Cap stated it has 17,710 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa accumulated 2.83% or 282,561 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited reported 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4.60M shares. Barton Invest stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 107,745 are owned by Ca. Swedbank accumulated 10.23M shares or 5.74% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 123,900 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership holds 1.13 million shares. 139,400 are held by Quantitative Ltd. Chilton Capital Management Lc holds 2.84% or 272,027 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.55M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Capital Lc holds 1.08% or 154,979 shares in its portfolio.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $391.14M for 34.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.08M shares. 9,066 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 7,405 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,957 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 2.95% or 107,750 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com owns 69,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Natixis has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.06% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Ny holds 0.06% or 3,550 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,460 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 7,013 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares to 376,870 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

