Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $766,878; Tnb Financial Increases Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 277 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39M, up from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $23.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1711.93. About 2.53M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 21.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.23M shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,062 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru holds 155,688 shares. Garde Cap holds 1.73% or 78,737 shares. 74,075 are held by Athena Advisors Ltd. 52,692 are held by Cadence Bancshares Na. 13,057 were reported by Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny. Windward Capital Management Ca owns 25,312 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested in 0.59% or 54,087 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21.81 million shares. Natixis LP invested in 2.13% or 1.94M shares. 1.07 million were reported by Alberta Inv Mgmt. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 2.41% or 1.60M shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 167,163 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 100,405 shares for 5.82% of their portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 5,690 shares to 5,846 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.