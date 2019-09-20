Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $766,878; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding Held by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 30.14M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 5,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.31M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Management stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 3.77 million shares. Aspen Invest Management invested in 26,258 shares. Hudson Bay Lp owns 92,500 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has 1.02M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 599,802 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Qv Invsts Inc holds 1.68% or 91,020 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept has invested 5.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreno Evelyn V has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 5.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts Finance Ma owns 32.07 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Limited Com has 1.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,096 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 179,158 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Verus Prtn holds 0.2% or 4,463 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.45M shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,750 shares to 123,893 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,679 shares to 3,749 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 44,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,629 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa.