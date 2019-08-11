Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wedbush Securities Increased Its Stake by $1.37 Million; Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Its Position

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 11,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 91,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90 million, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.72M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Natixis holds 228,976 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. J Goldman Commerce LP accumulated 424,852 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 2.37 million shares. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 9,388 shares. 350,750 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 10,091 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Prudential Inc accumulated 2.00 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc reported 71,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.24% or 33,609 shares. Johnson Fin Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 17,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,379 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 912,889 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FTC Requires Divestitures and Imposes Conditions on Boston Scientific Corp.’s (BSX) Acquisition of BTG plc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Inc has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,828 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 184,168 shares. Loudon Management holds 22,839 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt accumulated 405,455 shares. 117,310 are held by Arrow. Northern Corp stated it has 96.18 million shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 81,624 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp has 5.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16.55 million are held by Putnam Investments Limited Company. 3,502 are held by Jolley Asset Ltd Com. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co reported 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 61,911 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN and MSFT Are the Last Left Standing in the Battle for the JEDI Contract – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 11,751 shares to 44,798 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,765 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).