Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Increased Holding; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $395,460

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 21,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 31,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 53,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 10.33M shares traded or 61.84% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,300 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 1.36% or 485,043 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Management Incorporated reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7.00 million shares or 3.3% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,420 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 131,997 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Tru Invest Advisors Limited Company has 24,339 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Inc accumulated 597,869 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,502 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,090 shares. Of Vermont owns 221,881 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc accumulated 3.09% or 161,304 shares. Bessemer reported 3.67% stake. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 2.48% or 979,339 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 75,079 shares to 191,411 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 57,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.04% or 485,974 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 410,280 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 15,749 shares. 26,032 are held by Synovus Fin Corp. Cadence Mngmt owns 18,023 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 18,952 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 13,389 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.94 million are held by Parametric Associates. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Com Of Vermont reported 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 5,663 were accumulated by Muzinich Company Incorporated. Victory Cap Management has 224,430 shares. Moreover, Capital Ltd has 0.07% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 62,363 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 35,342 shares.