Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.17 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 45,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,463 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.50M, up from 351,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ca holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,391 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Main Street Rech Ltd Llc owns 58,399 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers stated it has 53,473 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Excalibur Corporation reported 21,149 shares. Indiana Inv Mngmt Com has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nbw Capital has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.6% or 20,558 shares. Alleghany Corporation De reported 975,000 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd owns 621 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cardinal holds 1.96% or 36,193 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Company stated it has 11,282 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 14,000 shares. Farmers Company holds 2.97% or 55,215 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc has 101,579 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 218,528 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $40.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,222 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 180,386 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability Corp accumulated 86,009 shares or 6.76% of the stock. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 2.74% or 382,977 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Ltd reported 168,362 shares. Kings Point Cap accumulated 123,038 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,946 shares. Coho Ltd invested in 8,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Newbrook Limited Partnership reported 394,706 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc reported 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Polaris Lc has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 493,552 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee LP has 462,115 shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management Research Communications Inc reported 8,500 shares.