Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Trimmed Holding by $309,114 as Valuation Rose; Capital International Increases Position in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART)

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 37,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 445,864 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 20.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Glob stated it has 0.16% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Atlanta Cap Mgmt Com L L C invested in 0.19% or 714,608 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc accumulated 738,863 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.1% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 44,294 shares. State Street stated it has 2.06 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0.16% or 253,855 shares. California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.18% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). D E Shaw & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 483,286 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). South Dakota Council holds 10,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 10,908 shares. Mason Street Ltd holds 37,618 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 4,320 shares to 76,953 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 165,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,419 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Integra LifeSciences (IART) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Integra LifeSciences to participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference in June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Appoints Rhonda Germany Ballintyn as Director – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares to 404,270 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.