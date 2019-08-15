Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Lowered Its Position; Itron (ITRI) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 9.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 46,565 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.