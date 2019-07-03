Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Position; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increases Holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.63 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 70,763 shares to 211,422 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 38,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,075 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,971 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management stated it has 266,015 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,929 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) holds 377,195 shares or 14.17% of its portfolio. Df Dent accumulated 107,701 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Harvey Invest Limited Company has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler has 220,479 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Comm Limited has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 11,350 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.04 million were reported by Comgest Glob Investors Sas. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff And Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,209 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,166 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

