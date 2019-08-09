Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $128.86 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Bce (BCE) by $3.50 Million as Stock Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03 million, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 191,279 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.83 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 10.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,547 shares to 271,760 shares, valued at $52.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,012 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Group has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 10.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 1.65 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 32,024 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 19,159 shares. Summit Strategies has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Lc invested in 0.7% or 44,301 shares. Kemper Master Retirement has invested 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benedict Fincl Advisors owns 85,240 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4.4% stake. 978,034 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Weiss Multi holds 111,700 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Geller Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,835 shares. First Manhattan reported 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5.16M shares or 1.55% of the stock.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Everbright Ltd (CEVIF) by 544,440 shares to 462,545 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ag (Adr) (RHHBY) by 209,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB).

