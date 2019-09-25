Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Violich Capital Management Decreased Holding by $740,544 as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Increased Olin (OLN) Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.56M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45M, down from 225,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Advisors Limited stated it has 26,530 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Globeflex Capital LP owns 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 62,186 were reported by Regent Invest Ltd Com. Granite Prns Lc stated it has 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap holds 94.79M shares. Moreover, Amg Trust Commercial Bank has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Gru Ltd Com owns 126,764 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 142,422 shares. David R Rahn & Associates has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,605 shares. Sonata Gru Inc owns 22,071 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel invested in 127,556 shares or 6.51% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,729 shares to 136,550 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 82 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,478 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 275,612 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Credit Capital Investments Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 29,097 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 29,051 shares. Macquarie Group owns 4.22 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Lc accumulated 697,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 192 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 10,025 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP holds 0.03% or 39,140 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 240,928 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of stock. 600 shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M, worth $10,872. The insider Shipp Earl L bought 250 shares worth $4,479. Alderman Heidi S had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374 on Wednesday, August 21.