Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Upped Stake by $1.57 Million as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Boosted Its Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 5.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,110 shares to 117,639 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,941 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.