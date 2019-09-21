Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Increased Its Holding; Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Apple Computer Com (AAPL)

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841.82M, up from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust Commerce has 147,783 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 16,452 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 4.07% or 471,691 shares in its portfolio. Finance Consulate accumulated 31,267 shares. Founders Fin Securities Ltd Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,443 shares. Old West Inv Ltd Co accumulated 2,883 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burns J W Com Inc owns 104,634 shares. Schulhoff Company accumulated 5,823 shares. Gibraltar Capital owns 48,067 shares. Cap Mgmt Associates holds 7,079 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,800 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc holds 23,824 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,895 shares to 3,944 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,768 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 15,270 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Foyston Gordon Payne reported 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.64M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Moreover, Fir Tree Capital LP has 6.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 491,000 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 349,289 shares or 5.81% of its portfolio. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 4.20 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 334,154 shares. Loews Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 1.82% or 900,904 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 107,667 shares. Putnam Invs Llc invested in 4.9% or 16.43M shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.53M shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi invested in 0.88% or 52,219 shares.