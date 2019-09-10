Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position by $90.18 Million; As Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Stock Rose, Mkp Capital Management Has Cut by $3.53 Million Its Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 246,765 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 770,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735.91M, up from 5.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 14.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Inc reported 24,401 shares stake. Harding Loevner LP holds 0.86% or 1.55M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 55,000 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Incorporated accumulated 3.28 million shares. Jacobs And Communications Ca reported 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Advisory Ser holds 21,015 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,533 shares. At Bank invested in 0.31% or 21,769 shares. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 124,928 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.64% or 120,668 shares. Country Trust Bancorp has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,192 are owned by Main Street Limited Co. 19,090 were reported by Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur owns 60,000 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt invested in 34,299 shares or 1.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13 million for 13.09 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 22,438 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 122,928 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 66,140 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.08% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 38,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 40,283 shares. 83,526 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited. 3,627 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 505,774 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 69,114 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,303 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 894,297 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 29,071 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parkside Bancorporation And has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 80 shares.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

