Microsoft (MSFT) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut Its Position by $11.34 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Salem Capital Management Increased Position

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 17.62M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 55.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 85,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 68,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, down from 153,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,935 shares. Architects holds 36,273 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,821 shares. Dillon & Associate holds 8,535 shares. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca owns 25,275 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Co holds 5.34% or 222,201 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.58% or 17,525 shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt owns 7,001 shares. 303,493 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Lc. Compton Mngmt Ri accumulated 2.58% or 45,485 shares. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or holds 5.53% or 99,918 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc accumulated 3.95% or 131,554 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 27,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coldstream reported 809,177 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 64,113 shares to 212,950 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 3.40M shares. West Family Investments Inc invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advsrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 46,759 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 0.27% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 28,725 shares. First State Bank stated it has 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Middleton And Co Inc Ma holds 5,384 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Research And Mgmt holds 1.8% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 105,150 shares. Nfc Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Texas-based Chilton Capital has invested 1.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Maryland-based Founders Fincl Securities Llc has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trust Communication Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 7,932 shares. Junto Management LP owns 1.58M shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability has 53,848 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8,226 are held by Fort Ltd Partnership.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 70,800 shares to 177,325 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,253 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..