Microsoft (MSFT) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Raised Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 101.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 39,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,760 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 5,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, up from 47,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares to 34,273 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,455 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

