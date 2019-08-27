Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Boosted Its Position by $6.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $42.45 Million as Stock Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 272.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 53,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,712 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 19,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60M, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon to Open 84,000 Square Foot Expansion in Portland – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Remains Top Dog in Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advsrs Lp has invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Night Owl Cap Management has invested 9.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ranger Mngmt Limited Partnership has 51 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Vantage Limited has 5.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,369 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 78,487 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 22,578 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,736 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.62M shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Armistice Capital Ltd Com holds 4,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 2,209 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru Communication has 3,589 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 2,775 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares to 54,667 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,116 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).