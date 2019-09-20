Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $541,975 as Market Value Rose; Harvard Bioscience Com (HBIO) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lifted Its Position by $2.06 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (HBIO) by 1164.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 88,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 176,385 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 39,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 27.26M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 24,085 shares to 138,441 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 3,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,996 shares, and cut its stake in National Bankshares Inc Va Com (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $278,739 activity. Loewald Thomas W bought $50,524 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 39,915 shares were bought by Eade Katherine A., worth $98,830 on Friday, August 9. LOY BERTRAND bought $104,535 worth of stock or 34,259 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold HBIO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 75,122 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,028 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd reported 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Lmr Partners Llp invested in 0% or 48,439 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 61,762 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 13,752 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 75,939 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 43,288 shares. California-based Falcon Point Ltd has invested 0.11% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Bard Associates stated it has 318,497 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 976,342 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 918,898 shares. Weik Capital reported 5.68% stake. Illinois-based Alley Co Limited Liability Co has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 360,099 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Kingdon Capital Mgmt holds 288,567 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Capital holds 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 338,594 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 111,277 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Kingfisher Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,344 shares. Falcon Point Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.58 million are held by British Columbia Mgmt. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,440 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Company Delaware holds 489,718 shares.