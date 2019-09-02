Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Upped Stake by $518,778 as Market Value Rose; Heartland Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by $1.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 64,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 376,287 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 440,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 16,777 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel has 415,002 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 80,050 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rock Point Advsr Lc invested in 8,283 shares. 78,238 were accumulated by Exchange. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 476,910 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,541 shares. First Retail Bank Tru accumulated 8,941 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 22,125 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 158,762 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Limited. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.03% or 389 shares in its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Swift Run Cap Llc reported 16,386 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 144,070 shares or 2.94% of the stock.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 30,246 shares to 202,048 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,645 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 13,758 shares. Signia Ltd Liability reported 2.65% stake. Perritt Mgmt reported 163,140 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Fj Management Limited Liability Company owns 202,388 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 26,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Jbf Capital, a Colorado-based fund reported 166,320 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 485,752 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 335,058 shares. First Corp In stated it has 0.04% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 10,951 shares. 14,424 are owned by Sei Invests.

