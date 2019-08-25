Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Lifted Its Holding by $518,778 as Share Value Rose; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Upped Stake

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.21M shares traded or 213.45% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI’s Bad-Loan Ratio Is Highest Among Top India Lenders (Video); 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 29,499 shares. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability reported 43,644 shares. 269,289 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Moreover, James Invest has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,422 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership holds 13,822 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc holds 3.06% or 33,492 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Capital Management Lc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsc Advsr LP has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 163,217 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M accumulated 276,615 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 1.04 million shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advsr has invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qv Inc accumulated 2.27% or 135,019 shares.