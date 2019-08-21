Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Stake; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $4.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.98 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 8.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 277,762 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.78% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. New Vernon Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Concorde Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 365,961 were reported by Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Whetstone Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Cap Mgmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,256 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Co reported 291,176 shares. Cna has invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Credit Capital Lc has 2.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,200 shares. Ycg holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 98,228 shares. Becker Mgmt reported 665,010 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc owns 5,822 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

