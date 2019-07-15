Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Position; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Stake In Voya Finl (VOYA) Was Has Raised

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 2.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 210.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 25,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 12,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 20,526 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 249,865 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa has 282,561 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Inv Mgmt owns 33,492 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Investment Management Co Inc accumulated 2.79% or 111,857 shares. Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.58% or 53,248 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 75,897 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 5.63% or 97,794 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz & Lc stated it has 86,009 shares. Old Point Tru & Services N A holds 65,911 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested in 1.14% or 138,506 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 23,457 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc stated it has 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Management holds 354,254 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 24,877 shares to 34,828 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 89,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 37,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) accumulated 62 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 51,841 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.54 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 163,500 shares. New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 115,193 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,245 are held by Synovus. Korea Invest owns 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 239,210 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 731,004 shares. Cna Fin reported 0.34% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).