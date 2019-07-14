Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holder Ares Management Boosted Its Stake by $747,880 as Share Price Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 569,558 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 22/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – QTRLY REVENUE $255.8 MLN, DOWN 1.7 PCT; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC – WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Sears and Clear Channel; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.41% or 6,755 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 65,907 shares. De Burlo Gp Inc stated it has 56,687 shares. 978,034 are held by Bb&T. Johnson Counsel invested in 637,684 shares. Bancorporation invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.70 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt invested in 5.18% or 405,455 shares. Stanley reported 2,207 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 1.50M shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Communications, a Colorado-based fund reported 77,271 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 2.02% or 5.09 million shares. Karp Capital Management Corporation stated it has 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 3.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 270,555 shares to 13,672 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,082 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies invested in 1.10 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 13,552 shares. Canyon Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 49,109 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.64 million shares. 123,051 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 1,740 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 17,389 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 117,000 shares in its portfolio. 108 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 52,117 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 190,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,751 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

