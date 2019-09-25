Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Share Price Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 91,889 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 62,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.75. About 16.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,253 shares to 47,195 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill Management Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,895 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 15,713 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.72% or 93,766 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Incorporated reported 407,492 shares. Mengis Cap accumulated 4.52% or 110,305 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.29 million shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,526 shares stake. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.8% or 288,567 shares. Kings Point Capital invested in 3.05% or 124,781 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot Investments, Virginia-based fund reported 40,812 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 24.02M shares or 3.47% of the stock. Voloridge Ltd Liability reported 272,443 shares. 107,297 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation.