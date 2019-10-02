Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding; As Consol.Edison (ED) Stock Value Declined, Exane Derivatives Has Lowered Its Position

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Consol.Edison (ED) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,350 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556.62 million, down from 8,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Consol.Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.1. About 1.20M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 62,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,040 shares to 16,429 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Light Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 348,850 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.33% or 7,850 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc reported 29,581 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 6.91 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement reported 36,801 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.76% or 19,539 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Limited accumulated 0.76% or 4,030 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 1.21 million shares or 3.37% of the stock. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 15,132 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.3% or 38,727 shares in its portfolio. 97,528 are owned by D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated. Kidder Stephen W owns 59,175 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv Management reported 16,747 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability reported 38,641 shares stake. 10.71M were reported by Td Asset Management Incorporated.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40M for 14.43 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aphria by 79,350 shares to 103,130 shares, valued at $722.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Sp 500 Ser.1 (SPY) by 3,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,661 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329 worth of stock. 53 shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D, worth $4,687. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $524 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $2,329 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Friday, May 31. Cawley Timothy bought $2,329 worth of stock. Another trade for 88 shares valued at $7,783 was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.