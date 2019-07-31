Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Position in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) Cut by $7.05 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 11,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61M, up from 282,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.36M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 470,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp Com (NYSE:AGCO) by 87,815 shares to 138,572 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Preformed Line Prods Co Com (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn has 500 shares. 32,913 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 267,247 are held by Strs Ohio. The Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Duncker Streett & Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Clearbridge reported 890,168 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 90,948 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 27,431 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.05% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The Illinois-based Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 327,900 shares. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 181,400 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 33,440 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau reported 0% stake. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 42,374 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Btc Management reported 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 13,750 shares. Drexel Morgan accumulated 26,366 shares. David R Rahn And Associate has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,733 shares. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 2.12% or 191,985 shares. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.92% or 8,541 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&Co invested in 1.45% or 110,457 shares. Ally stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Management Llc owns 70,040 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Company reported 77,897 shares stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc owns 53,736 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 77.99 million shares.