Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tiger Management Upped Position; Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35M, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 10.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 10.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,558 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,250 shares. Yhb Inc invested in 3.93% or 184,605 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset Mgmt holds 7,323 shares. King Luther Management Corporation reported 2.98% stake. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 37,270 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Communications has 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,048 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability owns 1.29 million shares for 5.69% of their portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt owns 29,993 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Tt owns 122,170 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Lc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,135 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 44,835 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 255,926 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares to 22,610 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 20,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Zooming In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,779 shares to 6,408 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,402 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nexus Inv Mngmt has invested 5.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt Intl reported 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 22,159 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited holds 4.29% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Jag Management Lc invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough And Company reported 2.76% stake. Paw Capital invested in 0.72% or 5,000 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 2.93 million shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.37% or 230,769 shares. 164,692 were reported by Washington Tru Bancshares. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 8,537 shares. Moreover, Lyon Street Lc has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Co owns 28,262 shares. Choate Advsrs reported 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).