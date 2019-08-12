Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Stake by $656,838 as Shares Rose; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Holding in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) Has Trimmed by $8.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, up from 114,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 235,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 260,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 495,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 263,868 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 290,551 shares to 281,222 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,145 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Ltd Co has 71,188 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.57% or 780,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38.53 million shares. 5,475 are held by Swarthmore Inc. Foyston Gordon And Payne stated it has 6.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peak Asset Management Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 109,573 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.39 million shares. Moreover, Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,025 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 124,928 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Eos Mngmt LP reported 0.82% stake. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,360 shares. 2.97 million are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Cohen Cap Management Inc accumulated 78,386 shares. 2.49 million were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny owns 38,864 shares.

