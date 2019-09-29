Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Third Point Lifted Position; As General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose, Pure Financial Advisors Raised Holding by $418,834

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.38M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,162 shares to 81,564 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,424 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

