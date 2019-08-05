Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Cut by $4.07 Million Its Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $133.14. About 9.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 268,091 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

