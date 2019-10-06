Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Value Rose, Aquiline Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $1.97 Million

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, down from 23,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 213,980 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,288 shares to 4,107 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.