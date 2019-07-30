Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Holding by $15.70 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised Its Holding by $669,280 as Stock Value Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 134,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 835,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.60M, up from 701,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 376 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 287,383 shares to 414,521 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 257,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,858 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

