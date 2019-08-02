Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.15 Million; Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $318,654

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 89.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 5.34 million shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 23,865 shares to 168,686 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,495 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,892 were accumulated by Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Co. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 953 shares stake. Geode Cap Limited Company invested in 101.48 million shares or 3.1% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Limited Com invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Inc holds 0.07% or 80,097 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 79,421 shares or 6.28% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 5.17 million shares or 17.68% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation owns 1.08M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. American Intl Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.47% or 3.28M shares. 485,043 are owned by Clark Cap Mngmt Grp. 10,754 were accumulated by Shine Advisory. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 51,660 are held by Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Company reported 23,460 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,179 shares to 251,272 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,808 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 3,395 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 92,051 were reported by Sensato Investors Llc. Eaton Vance holds 0.04% or 146,035 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. 31,711 are owned by Laffer Invests. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 31,520 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.86% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc has 1,642 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. L S Advisors holds 0.1% or 5,856 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 12,131 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 5,341 shares in its portfolio.