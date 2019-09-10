Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $395,343 as Shares Rose; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Lowered Holding by $1.34 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 9.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 21,132 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Prothena Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.54 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.7 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc.