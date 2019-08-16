Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lowered Holding; Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding by $7.39 Million; Market Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 83,346 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 94,249 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Com holds 0.13% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 9,699 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 116,528 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 211,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Millennium Management Ltd Com owns 538,526 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 0.66% or 90,015 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,929 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 48,593 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 8,512 shares. Citigroup owns 7,371 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.38% or 40,366 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 48,473 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 4.84 million shares. Iowa Bancorporation invested in 66,633 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Martin Limited Com accumulated 1,971 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bowling Mgmt Limited reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.08% or 13.47 million shares in its portfolio. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 108,246 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison And holds 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 37,906 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 33,564 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Clal Ins Ltd holds 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 738,654 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Incorporated owns 1,800 shares. Alley Co Limited accumulated 77,794 shares.

