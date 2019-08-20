Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Opus Investment Management Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 11.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 328,242 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic International Corporation owns 1.32M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd reported 0.23% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fayez Sarofim, Texas-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 93,779 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt owns 18,251 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 4,764 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 13,500 shares stake. Cibc World reported 9,218 shares. Bessemer owns 1,414 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 12,639 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Co owns 590,774 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Advisors Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 33,241 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 431,562 shares. Fagan Assocs reported 4.88% stake. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 143,848 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,161 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 92,049 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 131,997 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 979,339 shares. 6,296 are held by Advent Cap Management De. Sunbelt Secs has invested 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 39,652 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palouse Capital Mngmt has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 3.77M shares. Godsey Gibb Associate reported 180,481 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.