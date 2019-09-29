Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.83 Million as Shares Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 155,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89 million, down from 173,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.63M, down from 245,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 09/04/2018 – The claim comes hot on the heels of the data scandal that has hit Facebook in recent weeks, as the tech behemoth looks to tackle allegations it improperly shared information with London-based elections consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles reported 9,470 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,503 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 75,448 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Third Point Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 334,154 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,200 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 283,057 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 362,148 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Co stated it has 142,748 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd holds 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.26 million shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 6.91 million shares. Goelzer Invest Inc invested in 1.6% or 129,874 shares. Registered Inv Advisor owns 4.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,666 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.