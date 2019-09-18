Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $112.14 Million as Stock Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 950,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.32M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 461,411 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 5.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company owns 3,475 shares. 60,391 are owned by Creative Planning. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.14% or 5.24M shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1.30 million are held by Bancshares Of America De. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 1,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parkside Natl Bank And reported 182 shares stake. Advisory Research owns 4,858 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3.44 million shares. 592 are owned by Tobam. Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 5,797 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd has invested 0.82% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 0% or 27 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, JPM, ALLY – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Exact Sciences Is Sinking and Genomic Health Is Rising – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Forecast 10% Gains Ahead For IWF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9.80 million shares to 13.99M shares, valued at $733.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $547.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 46,331 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).