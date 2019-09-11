Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $6.19 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 13,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 172,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 186,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $221.99. About 33.59M shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 14.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares to 575,106 shares, valued at $89.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.13M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 38,107 shares stake. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv accumulated 9,676 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 313.11 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has 25,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital accumulated 4.12% or 186,181 shares. Alley Com stated it has 77,794 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jabodon Pt Co invested in 12,486 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 364,813 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Investment Gp holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 301,599 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 1.35M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Capital Management holds 1.57% or 87,163 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Management Ltd reported 3,772 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 49,589 are held by Buckingham Cap Management. Asset Mngmt Gp Inc reported 1.68% stake. First Commercial Bank And Tru Of Newtown has 2.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,460 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.87% stake. Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.22% or 163,956 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Css Il has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,900 shares. Villere St Denis J And Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,188 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12.77M shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 4,169 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,420 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten Patten Tn has invested 6.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

