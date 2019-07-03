Microsoft (MSFT) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Stake by $15.82 Million as Valuation Rose; As Royal Gold (Call) (RGLD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $387,000

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (RGLD) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 461,401 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 135,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.68M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2019: BOX, COUP, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPO Success Makes Slack Stock A Gamble, Not An Investment – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,770 shares to 3,380 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,368 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Ltd has 1.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,018 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,795 shares. Bender Robert And Associate reported 0.11% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 2.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,500 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Capital Incorporated accumulated 104,925 shares or 1.36% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.01M shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt owns 101,377 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.23% or 3,024 shares. Sanders Ltd Llc has 6.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96 million shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation invested in 12,839 shares. Moreover, Retirement Planning Gp has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,370 shares. Swedbank holds 10.23 million shares or 5.74% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Llc reported 111,251 shares. Dillon holds 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 444,368 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 3,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,648 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 6.98M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. 111,396 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Company has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 198 shares. California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0.17% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 179 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 2,636 shares. 5,679 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 5,854 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 179,302 shares. 426 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 58,152 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 51.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Royal Gold Presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference 2019 – Financial Post” on May 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Gold: Clear Sailing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RGLD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You Love GDX In 25s, You’re Really Going To Love It At 23 Or 21 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).