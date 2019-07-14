Microsoft (MSFT) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Position by $445.81 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder At Bancorp Has Boosted Its Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 9.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

At Bancorp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 34,700 shares to 88,704 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,790 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 147,694 shares. 71,577 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 4,388 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Management invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 136,597 shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 31,070 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.05% or 88,396 shares. 585,239 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp holds 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 266 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 0.22% or 141,702 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Inv has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 200 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 9,170 shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 29,971 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Td Asset Management stated it has 1.42 million shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street hits new highs on rate-cut optimism – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Plans to Buy Back up to $2.2 Billion of Common Shares Through Second Quarter 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 17,071 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp holds 9.21% or 6.92M shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,114 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 743,649 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com has 1.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Management holds 104,925 shares. The Texas-based Beck Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,109 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,910 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has 2.02 million shares. Markel accumulated 412,300 shares. Windham Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accuvest stated it has 14,880 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31.64M shares.