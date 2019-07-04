Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stadion Money Management Has Cut Holding by $306,072 as Shares Rose; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Stock Value Declined, Etrade Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 11,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 12,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 972,605 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,200 shares to 131,997 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,304 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 111,134 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 2.67% or 168,936 shares in its portfolio. Arga Limited Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,175 shares. Private Wealth holds 38,690 shares. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 31,083 shares. North Management reported 2.91% stake. 1.09 million were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Liability Corp. Sands Capital Management Lc stated it has 1,704 shares. Mngmt Corporation Va holds 1,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ruggie Grp holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Ltd has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Earnest Ltd Com has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,547 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh stated it has 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 20,590 shares to 5,999 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,516 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.13 million shares. Rbf Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 6,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 81,644 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,217 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 381,116 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 7,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% or 4,354 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd stated it has 4,900 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And reported 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% or 191,034 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 5,593 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

