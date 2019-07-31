Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Spinnaker Trust Lowered Holding as Stock Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stake by $547,965

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 168,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 334,179 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,102 shares to 53,925 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 280,170 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $73.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

