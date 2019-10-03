Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Stake; Visa Class A (V) Share Price Rose While Park National Lifted Holding by $1.54 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 8,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 115,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.10 million, up from 106,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.17. About 3.45 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,616 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, up from 46,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 12.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,464 shares to 268,561 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 83,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,094 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington reported 339,306 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment Mgmt holds 482,378 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Illinois-based Ativo Management Lc has invested 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsc Limited Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.32% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.96% or 236,604 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 6,026 shares. Pinnacle Fin has invested 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spectrum Inc invested in 0.02% or 460 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc holds 8,588 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.8% or 14,669 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 152,698 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 43,822 shares in its portfolio. 45,485 are owned by Compton Cap Management Ri. Sumitomo Life has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,740 shares. Nomura Holding Inc owns 758,269 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 216,183 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 2.83% or 2.58M shares. Trust Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 2,348 shares. Texas Fincl Bank Inc Tx stated it has 4,988 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 318,833 were accumulated by Pzena Investment Ltd. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 3.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Money Management Llc owns 67,223 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has 8.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

