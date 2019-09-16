Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Mathes Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $580,500 as Share Price Declined

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 3.71M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,893 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12 million, down from 224,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 9.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Independent Investors has 0.71% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 469,538 were reported by Natixis. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 24,735 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 187,805 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,640 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benin Corp has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 7,727 were accumulated by Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 24,000 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 870 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 0.02% or 150 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Inc has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.42M shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,673 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt has 6,209 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 68,949 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Mgmt Ab invested 1.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.18% or 44.14M shares. Security National Trust Communication holds 3.63% or 86,224 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh accumulated 564,294 shares. Moreover, West Chester Advisors has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,744 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 3.37 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 8.56M shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.24% or 26,433 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 743,874 shares. Jensen Inv Inc holds 4.59M shares. Paragon Capital Ltd invested 5.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 76,892 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,506 shares. 55,750 were reported by Swarthmore Gru. Twin Cap Management Inc holds 448,607 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,626 shares to 36,829 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.