Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $1.93 Million as Stock Rose; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.49M, down from 241,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,527 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 39,700 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.34% or 39,025 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 18,663 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dubuque Financial Bank holds 1,600 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prns has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Catalyst Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 90,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hendershot Invests Inc owns 322,757 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 5.19M shares. Natixis accumulated 400,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 2,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,352 shares to 83,006 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

