Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Decreased Position by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose; As Edison Intl Com (EIX) Stock Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Raised by $11.13 Million Its Stake

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,893 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12 million, down from 224,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 1.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 166,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 816,050 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.01 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 30,953 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 11/04/2018 – EDISON INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,385 shares to 35,101 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 36,750 shares to 184,750 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 43,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,749 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

