Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Its Holding; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Valuation Rose, Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 205,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 9.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, down from 79,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.62. About 1.41 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 18,128 shares to 340,219 shares, valued at $24.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,694 are held by Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,279 shares. Tru Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miles Cap stated it has 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemper Master Retirement reported 71,200 shares. First Business Fin Services invested in 11,561 shares. Bouchey Financial Grp, a New York-based fund reported 7,484 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp accumulated 373,403 shares or 4.6% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,568 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 6.51% or 127,556 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Co holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,209 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 78.99 million shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.23% or 318,833 shares. Jbf Cap invested in 180,000 shares. Town & Country Savings Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,933 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.74 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $527.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Financial Advisors stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 5,312 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 549,932 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. The Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goelzer Investment owns 15,579 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 1,633 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.59M shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.88% or 94,907 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors has 5.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 272,512 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com. 326,878 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Moreover, Clark Capital Management Grp has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,425 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).